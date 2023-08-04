Beach Buddies will meet on Ramsey North Promenade for the first time this year on Sunday , August 6, at 10.30am, ending no later than noon.
The meeting point is the slipway opposite the rugby club.
Volunteers have numerous choices as to where to pick up litter - go south or north on the beach, or take a walk around the Mooragh Park.
There is also the option to have coffee afterwards in the Mooragh Park Costa or Conor’s lake cafe.
• Special note: The bird nesting season is nearly over, and officially ends on August 31.
Volunteers are reminded that they should be aware that some birds may still be nesting and to take special care. Dogs must be on a lead at all times, until the end of August.