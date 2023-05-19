Beach Buddies volunteers will clean the shore at Castletown Bay from 10.30am on Sunday, May 21.The meeting point is the car park just off the road alongside the turn-off towards Langness Lighthouse.
There will be a Beach Buddies flag on the roadside to help find it. If the car park is full please park on one side of the road leading to the Golf Links.They will be accessing the beach very close to a section of the golf course. To avoid the bird nesting areas, the volunteers' activities will be limited to the section of the bay south from the meeting point back towards Hango Hill.Gloves, bags and litterpickers provided.