Beach Buddies will have its last event before breaking for TT this weekend.
The charity will be cleaning up Ballaugh Beach on Sunday, May 28.
After this clean-up, the charity will take a break during practice and race week, as events take place not far from the TT course.
All volunteers are welcome and there will be gloves, bags and litter-pickers provided and there will be a safety talk beforehand.
The event will start at 10.30am and finish no later than 12 noon.
All volunteers are encouraged to wear weather-appropriate clothing.