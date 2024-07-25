Beach Buddies will once again be participating in this weekend's Southern Agricultural Show, continuing their long-standing tradition of raising environmental awareness and cleaning up after the event.
The charity, known for its efforts to combat litter, will have a stand at the top end of the show fields. Visitors are encouraged to stop by the stand to learn more about Beach Buddies' initiatives.
The group will conduct a brief clean-up on Saturday evening and commence a major clean-up operation on Sunday afternoon following the show. It’s inviting all attendees of the show to join their efforts in keeping the Orrisdale Farm fields litter-free.
Your participation will contribute to maintaining the environment and ensuring the showgrounds are left in pristine condition.
Alternatively, if you wish to support Beach Buddies in purchasing much-needed equipment, such as a new truck, trailer or litterpickers, email [email protected]m or visit their website www.beachbuddies.org.im