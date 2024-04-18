Beach Buddies are set to attend Hango Hill for a special event linked to ‘Earth Day 2024’.
Students, teachers and parents from King William's College and The Buchan will be teaming up with volunteers from Beach Buddies on Sunday, April 21 at 10.30am.
‘Earth Day’, which is linked to Sunday’s beach clean-up, is an annual event on April 22 that ‘demonstrates support for environmental protection’.
A spokesperson from Beach Buddies said: ‘First held on April 22, 1970, it now includes a wide range of events co-ordinated globally by Earthday.org, including one billion people in more than 193 countries, with the official theme for 2024 being “Planet versus Plastics”.
‘Please come along if you can and join forces with everyone around the world to show solidarity in the battle to stop plastics and rubbish destroying our oceans and wildlife.’