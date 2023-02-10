Beach Buddies will be heading north this weekend, hosting a beach cleaning event on Sunday morning, February 12, at the Ballaghennie Nature Reserve in Bride.
There's plenty of parking space, but be warned that the final stretch of road closest to the beach is a bit rough, so volunteers will need to take it easy for the final few hundred yards.
• Event date: Sunday, February 12. 10.30am to 12 noon.
• Event venue: Ballaghennie Nature Reserve
• All equipment provided - gloves, bags, litterpickers.
• All ages welcome, especially families.
• New volunteers especially welcome. Just come along and say hello. No age limits.
• The charity has full public liability insurance and risk assessments, if needed.
• Duke of Edinburgh volunteers very welcome.
• Beach Buddies remove all items collected and recycle as much as possible, such as plastics, glass, tin cans and metals.
• Website: www.beachbuddies.net
• The charity, which is sponsored by FIM Capital and the Department of the Environment, Food and Agriculture, relies on donations.