Beach Buddies is once again joining in with the Breast Cancer Now charity for the annual New Year’s Day Dip in Douglas, at the much earlier time than normal of 10am.
Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Philippa Lorimer, who are joint patrons of both Beach Buddies and Breast Cancer Now, will again be taking part.
This time they will bring a team of friends and relatives.
Bill Dale, founder of Beach Buddies, said: ‘This event has grown enormously in recent years and is a brilliant event for spectators watching from the promenade opposite the Queen’s Hotel.
‘We have also seen more and more people actually taking the dip, with around 200 involved last year and we’re hoping to break that record again on January 1 and raise lots of money for the two charities.’
• To help the organisers, notify them in advance if you are planning to take part. All you need to do is get your feet into the water in order to be counted. You can sign up online at www.douglasdip.com
New Year’s Day dips are taking place at beaches around the island. Today’s joint Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent has details.
Low tide on New Year's Day is at 12.54am.