This week, the Isle of Man Examiner and the Manx Independent have a joint edition.
It includes the Working Week section from the Examiner, Island Life from the Independent plus David Cretney’s column, four pages of puzzles, a television guide and lots of news and sport, of course.
The lead story this week is a positive one about how the health service helped to save a young boy’s life.
Also this week:
A couple’s Christmas tree is stolen.
Builder Piotr Krysztof Banasiak ,who appeared to be behaving obscenely in two Douglas shops, has been sentenced by magistrates.
The total missed GP appointments across the island in November was the equivalent of up to more than two full-time GPs’ worth of time in a month.
A family car was destroyed by fire in Peel on Christmas Day – and now well-wishers are raising money for them.
Financial firm Parcville Limited has surrendered its licence and three directors have been barred after the watchdogs identified serious failings.
Thief John Christopher Byrne has admitted stealing a tips jar from the hotel at which he was working.
The coroner has returned a verdict of death by misadventure following the conclusion of the inquest of TT rider Mark Purslow.
The former Liverpool Arms pub can be converted into a house after all.
There has been a confirmed case of bird flu in the island.
Public toilets in Castletown could close due to an a dispute between the commissioners and the Department of Infrastructure.
Castletown Commissioners are looking for residents and business owners’ views on the closure of Market Square.
A review into the island’s swimming pools says the government needs to take over the Southern Swimming Pool or it will go insolvent.
Teenager Tobias Andrew McKee has appeared in court charged with three arson-related offences.
A look back over a busy year in the world of farming.
What is the prospect for the economy for 2023? Julie Blackburn asked Stuart Wilson, head of portfolio management at Canaccord Genuity to give us his views about what is likely to be one of the biggest influencing factors: the future of inflation.
A new awareness campaign which highlights the long-term benefits of early intervention mental health and wellbeing services for young people is being promoted by Zurich on the Isle of Man.
Where you can go dipping on New Year’s Day – plus a history of the Peel dips.
A look at the lights in Summerhill Glen.
A picture special from Noa Bakehouse’s alternative pantomime.
In sport, Eventing World Champion Yasmin Ingham accepted the BBC Sports Personality ‘snub’ with a smile and a shrug of her shoulders.
There are 10 action-packed pages of sport in total.
The joint Examiner and Independent is in shops now.