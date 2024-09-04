Not only was the Isle of Man contributing to Kathleen’s good mood as she explored and discovered more facilities, but she was happier at work, although she was still adjusting to a new atmosphere. She found the navy officers stationed on the Isle of Man different from those she had encountered in Liverpool. ‘The FAA [Fleet Air Arm] is different from the Navy – somehow there’s not the same spirit – or so it seems to me – perhaps that it’s just that I’m missing the background of ships. Even the Officers are different – they’re much more casual and less “snooty” – I suppose that’s better really, but it’s not what I’m used to... The few trainees who are learning to fly look like England’s last hope – the remnants of the call-up, I suppose. Lt Whiteaker’s grand to work with – he’s resting after 4 years of Ops – but even he leaves in October. Both Wren Officers are decent – we don’t treat them as officers, so I’ve really not a lot to grumble about.’