Bells to ring a sound previously unheard on Monday
The bells at St George’s Church in Douglas will toll a sound never heard before in the island on Monday to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
The bells will ring from 10am to 11am, which is the scheduled start of the ceremony in Westminister Abbey.
Ernie de Legh-Runciman, churchwarden and ringing master of St George’s, said in a statement: ‘The bells will be fully muffled, with the tenor open at backstroke.
‘This is a sound that has never been heard in the Isle of Man before, and should be a moving experience for anyone within earshot.’
The funeral will also be shown live at St George’s Church, with the streaming starting at 10.30am.
The bells will also be rung unmuffled and open tomorrow, Friday (September 16) at 11am to signify the open sitting of Tynwald to proclaim King Charles III as the new Lord of Mann.
They will ring half-muffled on Sunday, September 18, in honour of a memorial service at St George’s which starts at 10.30am.