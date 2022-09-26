Ben-my-Chree back in action after problems with anchor
The Ben-my-Chree is currently sailing back to the island after a problem with one of its anchors delayed the overnight sailing from Heysham.
It is expected in Douglas at 1.15pm.
A statement from operators Steam Packet said: ‘A technical issue meant the anchor on the Ben-my-Chree, which had been used during berthing, could not be raised.
‘The tide then dropped below a level where the Ben-my-Chree could leave Heysham Port.
‘She is now en route to Douglas having recovered the anchor.’
Fastcraft Manannan was drafted in at short notice to operate this morning’s 8.45am sailing from Douglas to Heysham.
This has impacted on her sailings for the rest of the day.
It will now undertake the return sailing from Heysham at 1.15pm before sailing to Liverpool from Douglas at 4.45pm, later than its scheduled 3pm departure.
As a result the Manannan’s 7.15pm sailing from Liverpool will now depart at 8.15pm.
The Ben-my-Chree will undertake this evening’s 7.45pm trip to Heysham as planned.
Managing director of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, Brian Thomson, said: ‘The Steam Packet Company would like to apologise to those passengers whose journeys have been affected by these disruptions; we are working to get sailings back on schedule as soon as possible and all passengers will be notified of any changes to their sailing schedules by email and text messages.’
