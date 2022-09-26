Manannan sailing instead of the Ben from Douglas this morning
Monday 26th September 2022 7:11 am
Steam Packet vessel Ben-my-Chree (Isle of Man Newspapers )
The Steam Packet’s sailing from Heysham, which was due to leave at 2.15am this morning, has been delayed.
The Manannan is now going to sail from Douglas at 8.45am today instead.
At first the company said passengers due to sail on the 8.45am Ben-my-Chree service from Douglas should not go to the port yet and another announcement would be made at 8.30am.
But now it says passengers should get to the port no longer than 8.15am.
