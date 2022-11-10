Ben-my-Chree delayed due to issues with loading ramp
By Liam Grimley
[email protected]
Thursday 10th November 2022 9:56 am
Share
The Ben-my-Chree has been delayed due to issues with it’s loading ramp (Ray Platt )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The Ben-my-Chree’s crossing to Heysham this morning was delayed by an hour.
It is believed that it was down to issues with the ship’s loading ramp.
The crossing was to leave at 8.45am however, it left at 9.43am.
Steam Packet is warning there may be a slight delay in the return crossing this afternoon.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |