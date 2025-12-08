All of Tuesday’s (December 9) Steam Packet sailings are at risk of disruption or cancellation due to an adverse weather forecast.
The overnight 1.45am Manxman sailing early on Tuesday morning from Heysham to Douglas is the first journey at risk, with the ship’s Master set to make a decision on the sailing by 5pm today (Monday, December 8).
This means that the 8am return journey to Lancashire from Douglas is also at risk of disruption or cancellation.
The two later sailings on Tuesday - the 1.45pm journey from Heysham to Douglas and the 7.15pm sailing from Douglas back to Heysham - are also currently at risk.
As things stand, all of Wednesday’s sailings are set to go ahead as scheduled, including the overnight 1.45am from Heysham to Douglas.
To find out more about the sailings and stay updated, you can visit https://www.steam-packet.com/sailing-status