This morning's Ben-my-Chree sailing from Douglas to Heysham has been brought forward.
It will now sail at 7.30am rather than its usual time of 8.45am.
This is because of forecast bad weather.
The return will leave Heysham at 1.20pm rather than 2.30pm.
While this morning's 11.15am sailing from Liverpool on the Manannan is scheduled to go ahead as normal, this afternoon's 3pm sailing from Douglas back to Merseyside is liable to disruption or cancellation. The return will obviously be affected too.
This evening's Ben-my-Chree 7.45pm sailing from Douglas to Heysham is also liable to disruption or cancellation.