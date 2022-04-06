Ben my Chree might not sail tonight
Wednesday 6th April 2022 6:21 am
The Ben-my-Chree
The Steam Packet has warned that tonight’s service from Douglas to Heysham is subject to possible disruption or cancellation because of forecast stormy weather.
A decision will be made by 5.30pm this evening about the 7.45pm Ben-my-Chree sailing to the Lancashire port.
Tomorrow’s return sailing in the early hours will be similarly affected if the service is disrupted or cancelled.
