Besoke butcher’s shop shuts for good

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Isle of Man Today. Read our privacy notice

Onchan butchers Harding’s Quality Meats has closed after six years in business.

The owners said that the ‘very hard decision’ was made after the last 12 months which ‘have been very difficult for everybody including us’.

They cited ‘the current increases across all areas [of costs]’.

A post on social media thanked everyone who supported them, adding that ‘we have met some amazing people and made amazing friends’.