The Isle of Man’s national day, Tynwald Day, will once again bring the community together in a vibrant celebration of heritage, democracy and Manx identity on Monday, July 7.
Held at Tynwald Hill in St John’s, this centuries-old tradition marks the formal open-air sitting of Tynwald Court, the oldest continuous parliament in the world.
Rooted in Norse custom, the day begins with a religious service at the Royal Chapel before the procession moves to the hill for the promulgation of laws passed during the previous parliamentary year.
These are read aloud in both English and Manx Gaelic, preserving the island’s deep cultural roots.
The official ceremony runs from 10am until 1pm.
A unique democratic tradition
Tynwald Day is not only ceremonial; it offers a rare and historic opportunity for members of the public to raise concerns through the Petition for Redress - one of the only two ways petitions can be submitted to Tynwald.
Those interested in submitting a petition must ensure it adheres to Tynwald’s Standing Orders, and are encouraged to seek guidance from the Clerk of Tynwald beforehand.
What’s Happening Across the Site?
Tynwald Fairfield - A showcase of local creativity
A tradition as old as Tynwald itself, the Back Fairfield transforms into a lively market from 9am onwards, where local artists, designers, and producers proudly display their crafts and creations. Whether you’re after handcrafted goods, delicious snacks, or a quirky keepsake, the Fairfield will have something for everyone.
Street food vendors will be on hand to keep visitors well-fed as they explore the rest of the site.
The Viking Village - travel back in time
Tynwald has Viking roots, and those are brought vividly to life in the Viking encampment at Cooil-y-Ree.
This immersive space allows visitors to walk amongst costumed re-enactors, see traditional crafts and combat displays, and learn how our Norse ancestors lived. It's both educational and fun, perfect for families and history enthusiasts alike.
Bunscoill Ghaelgagh – language, arts and dance
From 10am to 4pm, the Bunscoill will welcome visitors into the Mooinjer Veggey Café for refreshments and a chance to learn some Manx Gaelic.
The morning will feature a performance by Un Choraa, the Manx Community Choir, while the afternoon includes a community workshop with artist Kate Jerry, plus a lively performance from Theatrix Dance School.
Global Village - celebrating culture and diversity
The One World Centre will once again host the popular Global Village in the Arboretum, celebrating the rich tapestry of global cultures found in the island. Through food, song, dance, and educational activities, this area shines a light on how Manx charities and community groups support sustainability and fairness locally and internationally.
The Manx Tent - a cultural hub
Located next to the Millennium Stone, the Manx Tent opens at 10am, showcasing everything from traditional arts and crafts to local genealogy and culture. Organisations such as Yn Chruinnaght, the Isle of Man Family History Society, and willow weavers will be in attendance. Don't miss the live Manx music session with Joughin Violins at 1pm.
The Royal Chapel - musical reflections
After the formal ceremony, the Royal Chapel becomes a venue for musical reflection and celebration. From 2pm to 3.30pm, enjoy performances by local musicians Scran and Claasagh, alongside the evocative vocals of Lon Dhoo Choir.
Tynwald Green and TynwaldFest! – Music, dance and entertainment
The Front Green, Little Green, and the TynwaldFest tent will host a rolling programme of entertainment. The day starts with a performance by the Onchan Silver Band at 9.10am, while the afternoon sees performances from the IoM Wind Orchestra and Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band.
Inside the TynwaldFest tent, Mine’s a Shanty will perform a lunchtime set, followed by a Manx music session. Evening entertainment kicks off at 5pm with performances from The Enthusiasts, Clash Vooar, Blue Train Big Band, and Kipperceili.
A Grand Manx Dance on the Front Green at 2.30pm will offer a spectacle of traditional movement, while Gena’s Dance Academy performs outside the TynwaldFest tent at 3:15pm.
New this year, from 4pm to 8pm, Birdie’s Crazy Golf will take over the Front Green with a Manx-themed mini golf course, offering fun for all ages.
President’s message
President of Tynwald, The Hon Laurence Skelly MLC, described the event as a vital celebration of Manx identity.
He said: ‘Tynwald Day is our National Day and a day to celebrate everything that is Manx.
‘The ancient ceremony on Tynwald Hill is an important reminder of our unique culture, heritage and democracy.
‘We look forward to welcoming everyone to St John’s to witness the ceremony and join in celebrations and wish everyone near and far Laa Tinvaal Sonney Dhyt – Happy Tynwald Day.’
For those unable to attend in person, a live broadcast of the day’s events will be available at https://tynwald.live/.
Tickets, parking and accessibility
Grandstand tickets are available now from the Legislative Buildings on Finch Road in Douglas or by calling 685500.
On the day, tickets will also be sold at the Information Hut in St John’s. Prices are £5 per person or £15 for a family ticket, each including a souvenir programme.
Parking is available off Station Road, but visitors are advised to be mindful of road closures and follow traffic management instructions, including those from Scouts helping on the day.
Blue Badge holders can reserve a spot at the Old Farmers Arms pub car park by displaying both a Blue Badge and the orange reserved parking pass.
To support travel to and from the festivities, Bus Vannin will operate additional services. These include:
- A return bus to Douglas arriving at Tynwald at 10.08pm
- A return bus to Peel arriving at Tynwald at 10.50pm
A full access guide is available online at www.tynwald.org.im/tynwald-day, and a team will be on hand at the Information Hut (stand one, back Fairfield) to assist with any queries on the day.