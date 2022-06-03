Beware of this scam on Facebook
Friday 3rd June 2022 6:28 am
The scam image (Isle of Man police )
Facebook uses are being targeted by a scam claiming that a girl is missing.
Police confirmed that the girl in the photo is not missing. A spokesman said: ‘Please do not click the link or enter any personal details.’ You can report cyber concerns here: http://ow.ly/Bu2050JoAMP
