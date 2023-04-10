Central Douglas resident Andrea Krüger is running a petition in a bid to save car parking spaces for other residents in her area.
The petition was sparked by Manx Development Corporation’s recent proposal to develop a brownfield site in Westmoreland Road into 133 new homes.
The development has already been criticised by Douglas Councillor Stephen Pitts and Douglas Central MHK Ann Corlett for not including sufficient parking.
Ms Krüger said: ‘I live in central Douglas, Kensington Road, and for years and years it has been a struggle to get parked, it is a big problem all over central Douglas.
‘People have raised the issue numerous times, and nothing ever seems to get done.
‘I have come across many residents whilst knocking on doors for my petition, who have said that if they could afford to, they would move away because not being able to park has had such a big impact on their lives.’
Ms Krüger says that she socialises less because she knows she won’t be able to get a parking space when she gets home.
She added: ‘With the new development on Westmoreland Road, I am just trying to make sure the situation for existing residents does not deteriorate.’
The petition calls for policies or laws to be put into place to ensure that occupants and users of any new property developments located in the Parking Disc Zone H in Douglas are excluded from receiving a residents’ parking permit.
Ms Krüger said: ‘This means that developers have to provide enough parking on the site that they develop or if they don’t then the tenants before they move in will then be aware that they are not going to get roadside parking permits, then they can decide whether they want to rent or not.’
She is also proposing for Parking Disc Zone H to be converted into a residents-only parking one.
The petition has already received 470 signatures.
Ms Krüger hopes for the petition to go to Tynwald, with Douglas North MHK John Wannenburgh presenting it on Ms Krüger’s behalf.
Ms Krüger said that she had hoped for the petition to be presented in the March sitting, but it is up to John Wannenburgh as to when he presents it, and he would like for the petition to get over 1,000 signatures before doing so.
The petition is on change.org