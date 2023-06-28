The TT has seen a big increase in audience growth since the implementation of a new digital broadcast strategy last year.
Since the start of 2022 the event has garnered a 228% increase in audience size across its social and digital platforms.
A fundamental part of this strategy has been the introduction of the streaming platform, ‘TT+’.
Now in its second year, having launched in April 2022, the event’s online channel has seen a 66% increase in the total number of subscribers so far this year. It means TT+ has now accumulated 220,000 subscribers from across 180 countries.
The channel broadcast full live coverage of every race and qualifying session for the second year to those with a TT+ Live Pass. A total of 64,000 people purchased a pass, which costs £19.99, an of 11.9% increase on last year.
European viewers accounted for 81% of the total live viewership with America and Australia taking up a large proportion of the remaining market share.
Meanwhile, the highlights shows on ITV4 and ITVX attracted a cumulative audience of nearly 4.5 million, with a peak viewership of half a million for the RL360 Superstock race. These shows were also available to view across a range of international TV broadcast networks.
In addition to the paid coverage via the TT+ Live Pass, fans were able to follow the races via a number of free to access channels including the official live timing service. This saw also saw an increase in the proportion of global users accessing the service.
Continuing the theme of growth, this year’s Radio TT coverage saw a 29% increase in unique reach and although the UK, Isle of Man and Ireland held the majority listenership, Radio TT continues to establish itself as a popular choice across the USA, Germany, Australia, Netherlands, Spain and France.
The daily edition of event’s official podcast featured in the UK top 20 sports podcast charts for a second consecutive year, peaking at position 13.
The event’s social media channels also have experienced big growth. Since January 2022 they have grown more than 180% with a total audience size of now more than one million.
Video-based platforms are primarily responsible for the high levels of growth. TikTok was the fastest growing platform during the event period achieving an increase in followers of more than 110%. The TT’s YouTube channel has also grown its audience size by 90% in the last 12 months, achieving an increase in impressions of more 123% compared to the previous period.
The government’s head of motorsport Paul Phillips said: ‘Through the broadcast strategy, we have managed to remove geographical barriers to fans around the world wanting to access the TT. This level of visibility will bring wider benefits for the Isle of Man as well as ensuring the long-term sustainability of the event itself.
‘As the TT gains more fans, followers and customers from around the globe, the event becomes increasingly sustainable and allows us to plan for the long term, continually improving the experience for everyone involved including fans, competitors, teams, officials and our commercial partners.
‘It is extremely promising to see such strong growth across all areas for a second year and we are confident that we will see this trend continue over the coming years through the delivery of some of the best and most accessible motorsport content available globally.’