The Isle of Man is set to welcome a new addition to its retail scene as FatFace, the popular UK clothing retailer, is opening a store in Douglas.
The site, 67 Strand Street, was previously occupied by Boredroom, a local clothing business that closed its doors in January, citing the challenging retail landscape on the island.
The announcement of FatFace’s arrival to the Isle of Man was made by Chapman Chartered Surveyors, who confirmed the letting of the unit.
In a post online, Chapman Chartered Surveyors expressed their satisfaction with securing the deal: ‘We're pleased to announce that leading UK clothing retailer FatFace will be opening at 67 Strand Street.
‘This off-market letting came about through our proactive, targeted marketing and frequent contact with top UK retailers.
‘We are delighted to have played a part in bringing FatFace to Strand Street and look forward to seeing their success!’
FatFace, known for its casual and lifestyle-oriented clothing and accessories, has built a reputation for offering comfortable, durable products inspired by outdoor adventures and travel.
Founded in 1988 in the UK, the brand started as a small shop selling outdoor clothing and has since grown into a prominent high-street retailer, offering a variety of products for men, women, and children.
The brand has expanded across the UK and internationally, both through physical stores and online sales.