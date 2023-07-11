Footage from the Southern 100 races is being shown on a big screen in Castletown Square.
Southern 100 Racing, Castletown Commissioners and ELS Isle of Man have set up a mini fan park in Castletown for the annual event.
Greenlight Television was granted permission to use its drone for the races by the Isle of Man Civil Aviation Authority, which enables it to record footage for the big screen in the newly assembled fan park.
Photographs of the races will also be displayed on the big screen thanks to the Southern 100 photographers Callum Staley and Dave Kneen.
There will also be a stage in the fan park for competitions throughout the week, in which official race merchandise and grandstand tickets can be won, along with live performances in the evening from local musicians.
Justin McMullin, managing director of ELS, said: ‘We are delighted to be supporting the people of Castletown, the commissioners and the organisers of the Southern 100 by bringing a scaled down version of our TT fan park to Castletown square.
‘We hope it’s a welcome enhancement to what is already a fantastic event. I’d like to thank all the team at Greenlight TV for providing access to its comprehensive archive of footage’.
The Southern 100 races are taking place until Thursday, July 13.
The traditional Southern 100 prize presentation will take place on Thursday evening in the fan park, hosted by Chris Kinley.