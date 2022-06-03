Big Splash dolphin design celebrates neurodiversity

Students at University College Isle of Man have named a dolphin for Hospice Isle of Man’s ‘Big Splash’ art campaign.

UCM held a competition in which students each paid £1 to enter to choose a name for the UCM dolphin.

Winning student Sarah Kelly won coffee and cake for two in UCM’s Annie Gill cafe for coming up with the name Diversity.

The students raised £62.30 for Hospice in the process.

Diversity’s design, was a collaborative effort by UCM Foundation Learning students, who have learning difficulties and/or disabilities.

It includes waves of blue, green and purple stripes, an ombré body and overlayed images of stars and symbols to represent the group’s diversity. Their calf is based in the Villa Marina foyer.

The students researched symbols for neurodiversity and found butterflies, hearts and infinity rainbows.

Some drew them by hand, while others used iPads.

Bridson and Horrox printed the stickers to be cut out, including some of the hidden disabilities’ sunflowers which Diversity the Dolphin wears on a lanyard.

UCM lecturer Heidi Danaher said: ‘This was a great opportunity for students to conduct some research, learn new skills and communicate within and outside of UCM.

‘Jen Adams from Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch inspired students with facts about dolphins and their habitat, which helped to bring the whole project to life.

‘We’re delighted to be a part of The Big Splash community project for Hospice and have learned so much throughout the process.’

Other dolphins were also designed by UCM students. Health and social care students took inspiration from bright colours and early years education with their ‘Dolly Diploms’ design which is located in Strand Street Hospice shop.

And prison education students’ dolphin, which is entitled ‘Life is a puzzle’, is placed in Salmon Lake, Laxey. It has been covered in jigsaw pieces containing some of the students’ favourite artistic motifs.

Jesamine Kelly, UCM principal, said: ‘We are very proud to be a part of this year’s Hospice ‘Big Splash’, helping to raise money for such an important local charity, whilst encouraging our students to be creative and work together.

‘Having studied art at UCM, I was very eager to get involved with this fun and creative fundraising event.

‘Our students have dedicated many hours, working collaboratively to produce some brilliant designs.

‘We are all very excited for the public to see their designs.’

The trail aims to bring together businesses, the creative sectors and schools, to celebrate the community and creativity of the island and its beautiful marine environments.

You can get involved by downloading Hospice Isle of Man’s free app, or viewing the trail map at thebigsplash.im and exploring the island to tick off as many dolphin sightings as possible.