A man who rode his motorbike while under the influence of cannabis has been fined £1,000 and given a two-year ban.
Benjamin Raven said he had used the class B drug more than 24 hours prior to riding.
Magistrates also ordered 24-year-old to take an extended test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were on patrol on Peel Road in Douglas, on October 22, at 1am.
They saw Raven riding a Yamaha 125cc bike and he was initially stopped over an issue with ‘L’ plates.
Officers required him to leave the bike at the roadside, but offered to give him a lift home to his Harcroft Meadow address in Douglas, as the weather was poor.
However, once he was in their van, they reported a smell of cannabis and a subsequent drug wipe test proved positive for the drug.
Raven was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where a blood sample was taken and sent for analysis.
This later produced a reading of 4.3 for cannabis, above the legal limit of two.
The court heard that the defendant had no previous convictions.
Raven opted to represent himself in court, declining the use of a duty advocate.
He told magistrates that it had been a lack of judgement and that he had used the drug more than 24 hours prior to riding his bike.
‘I’ve definitely learnt my lesson and it won’t happen again,’ he added.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £100 per month.