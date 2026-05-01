A former Isle of Man TT competitor died after falling from his bike at a racetrack in Jurby, an inquest heard.
Edward Poole, 79, who was born in south London but living in Kirk Michael at the time of his death, was taken to Noble’s Hospital but died from a brain injury.
Coroner Alexander Armstrong confirmed Mr Poole died at Noble’s Hospital on April 19, eight days after the incident on April 11.
The medical cause of death was given as an ‘intracranial haemorrhage’.
The inquest has now been adjourned, with investigations into the cause of the incident ongoing.
The Andreas Racing Association (ARA) confirmed that Mr Poole died following an incident during a recent test day at Jurby Motordrome.
An ARA statement said: ‘It is with great sadness that we confirm that Ed Poole, 79, of Rhencullen, has passed away following an incident at the ACU test day on April 11 at Jurby Race Circuit.
‘Ed was a highly experienced competitor who began his Mountain Course racing career in 1994, going on to compete in the Manx Grand Prix, TT and Classic TT for more than 25 years, achieving many strong results throughout his career, including a fifth-place finish in the 2000 Singles TT race.
‘He was a valued member of our paddock community and will be greatly missed.
‘Our thoughts are with his wife, Sheila, his family and all who knew him at this incredibly difficult time. We know this news will be deeply felt across the racing community, and we ask that everyone respects the family’s privacy as they come to terms with their loss.
‘We would like to thank all those who have offered their support and kind messages in recent days.’