Police in the west of the island are appealing for witnesses after multiple sheep were injured in a dog attack.
One sheep had to be put down as a result of its injuries.
The incident took place in a field on the track to the Isle of Man Observatory near Foxdale and is believed to have occurred this morning (Friday May 1).
Anyone with information that could help the police investigation is asked to email Constable Sean Kelly at [email protected].
Alternatively, you can call police on 842208 and ask for PC 200 KELLY, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference 97/3239/26 when passing on information.