A rider seriously injured in a crash during the Southern 100 says he wants to return to racing back in the Isle of Man.
Despite still being in the early stages of learning to walk and speak again after two bleeds on the brain and a stroke, Anthony O’Carroll is making remarkable progress and returned home for the first time this weekend.
The 27-year-old from Ballyduff in County Kerry was seriously injured when he crashed on the opening night of racing on July 8, 2024, at Ballakeighan, near the start of the 4.25-mile Billown circuit during the newcomers’ sighting laps.
After the crash Anthony was taken to Noble’s Hospital and then airlifted to the Walton Centre for Neuroscience in Aintree University Hospital, Liverpool.
He remained in ICU for some time, unconscious, but eventually recovered enough to return to Ireland. He spent time at a rehabilitation centre in Dublin but is now receiving private care in Galway – closer to home.
Anthony’s mum, Mary O’Carroll, said she was delighted he was allowed home to stay with her and his dad, Nelius, last weekend before returning to the Brampton Rehabilitation Facility in Oranmore, Galway.
She said: ‘This was the first time Anthony has been home for a year and a half, as he was also in Australia before the accident.
‘It was amazing to see him home. It has been emotional for everyone. Anthony loved every second. Just having him at home and waking up with the three of us was wonderful.’
There was a big turnout to welcome him back.
Mary said: ‘A real highlight for Anthony has been meeting everyone in the community. He loved it and even had a sip of Guinness.’
Anthony’s return home is a sign of the progress he has made in recent months. He has undergone several surgeries after suffering head trauma and multiple broken bones.
‘He is doing very well,’ Mary said, ‘and he took his first step recently. He has created a massive bond with his therapist and physios.
‘Anthony understands everything you say to him and his speech is improving. But he still has issues with his memory. He knew he had a great time at home but could not remember meeting everyone and having a Guinness.’
Mary is optimistic that, while Anthony will never quite be his old self, he can bounce back.
‘I’m hoping Anthony will be able to look after himself in time,’ she said. ‘He still doesn’t have use of his left arm but I am hoping that will change.
‘He can now feed himself with adaptive cutlery and clean his teeth. But I hope he will soon be able to make himself a cup of tea.
‘It is all small steps but every accomplishment is massive to us.
‘I believe in the next 12 months there will be massive changes. He is already watching the bike racing on television.
‘He said he wants to race again although I don’t want him to!
‘He says he loves the bikes and he loves the Isle of Man. I won’t discourage him from his dream as that is what pushes him on.
‘There is a postcard of him competing at the Manx Grand Prix in 2023 which he looks at every night before he goes to sleep.’