One of the most prominent voices in the paddock, Isle of Man TT rider Dominic Herbertson - known as ‘Dom the Bomb’ - also discussed the surface in a lap filmed by a camera mounted onboard his bike which was recorded on open roads after this year’s event and posted online. Approaching Brandywell, he told viewers: ‘I want you to feel the bump just before the apex. This is what a lot of the riders were complaining about [at TT 2025].’ Shortly after the Bungalow, he added: ‘Now wait for this bump - it’s all the way through the corner!’