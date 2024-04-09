Callum Berry admitted riding under the influence of cannabis and was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police saw Berry riding his Keeway RKF 125 motorcycle on October 1, at 8.45pm.
Berry was described as smelling strongly of cannabis, with extremely dilated pupils.
He was asked if he was under the influence of anything and replied: ‘I had a joint a few hours ago.’
A drug wipe test proved positive for the class B drug and the defendant was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, a blood sample was taken and sent for analysis.
Defence advocate Lawrie Gelling asked the court to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty and said that her client had no previous convictions.
Ms Gelling said that Berry, who lives at Lhon Dhoo Close, had accepted the prosecution case in full and was extremely apologetic.
She said that, on the day in question, the defendant had felt fit to drive, but now accepts he was not fit.
Ms Gelling asked for credit to be given for his guilty plea and said that losing his licence would have a significant impact on Berry.
‘He is only 21.
‘This experience has the ability to change his attitude towards cannabis,’ said the advocate.
‘He has learnt a very hard lesson.
‘This occurred five months ago and he has not been back before the court, and he does assure me you will not see him again.’
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered Berry to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £50 per week.