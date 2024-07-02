A tech billionaire’s superyacht has been spotted off the Manx coast.
The $250m superyacht Norn is owned by tycoon Charles Simonyi, 75, the software pioneer who joined the Microsoft Corporation in 1981 and is credited with being the chief architect of Word and Excel.
His fortune is estimated at $7.8bn.
In 2007 he became the fifth paying traveller to be sent into space, spending 11 days on board the International Space Station.
Two years later he made history as the first tourist to go into space twice with a second trip to the ISS, once again launching from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in a Soyuz spacecraft.
The 295ft megayacht Norn was delivered new to Dr Simonyi last year.
It was built by German shipbuilder Lurssen and boasts an open-air cinema and a pool that can be converted into a dance floor.