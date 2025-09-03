Joseph Andrew Barker sent a postal admission to the offence, which was heard by magistrates recently.
The court heard that a motorbike collided with Barker’s Audi A3 at Royal Avenue in Onchan on May 22.
The tax for the Audi was found to have expired in October 2023.
In written mitigation sent to the court, the defendant said that he had recently returned to the island from university and had thought the car was taxed.
He said that he had rectified the matter the following day.
Magistrates also ordered prosecution costs of £50, and gave Barker, who lives at Highfield Crescent, 14 days to pay.
Liam James Buckley sent a postal admission to the offence and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
The court heard that the defendant was driving a Renault Trafic van, on Bray Hill in Douglas on April 17.
Police received a report that the vehicle was untaxed and checks found that the licence had expired in March 2024.
Buckley, who lives at Linden Grove, was spoken to by police on April 18, and admitted he had driven the van the previous day.
He was said to have since backdated the tax.
Magistrates ordered the fine and costs to be paid within one month.