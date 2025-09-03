A 62-year-old man has made a further appearance in court charged with kidnapping and conspiring or soliciting to commit murder.
Stephen Balint, whose address was given as the Isle of Man Prison, is accused of committing the offences between April 24 and April 27.
It was due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery previously, but Mr Balint has been unable to obtain local legal representation.
He represented himself in court and said that he was making an application for a temporary advocates licence, which would allow a UK advocate to represent him.
It was said that he may wish to challenge the committal.
The case was adjourned to September 16.
No bail application was made.