A charity bingo night and raffle held at the Masonic Hall in Ramsey has raised more than £500 to support former and serving soldiers.
The event, held on March 21, was organised to raise funds and awareness for the Army Benevolent Fund, which provides support to members of the British Army, past and present, including former soldiers now living on the Isle of Man.
Thanks to the generosity of those who attended and contributed, the event raised a total of £519.
The fundraiser will go towards supporting this year’s Army Benevolent Fund Western Front Walk, which takes place in October. The challenge covers 100km of World War One battlefields across France and Belgium.
The walkers will set off from Lochnagar Crater, the site where the Battle of the Somme began, and spend three days exploring key locations on the battlefields of Arras and Ypres.
The route finishes in Belgium, where participants will march through the Menin Gate and take part in the Last Post ceremony, commemorating the lives lost during the war.
Walkers are supported throughout by a dedicated team of volunteers, including a doctor, paramedic, admin staff and historians, who help bring the history of the Western Front to life.
Sandra Smith, who organised the bingo night, has taken part in several of these walks.
‘I have been doing these walks for several years now, meeting new friends and enjoying every minute,’ she said.
She added: ‘I would like to thank the Lieutenant Governor, His Excellency Sir John Lorimer, for presenting the cheque on Friday, March 28, and for providing so much encouragement.
‘Thanks also to everyone who attended, helped, and donated prizes for the raffle - it was a fantastic community effort.’
For more information or to donate, visit: https://events.armybenevolentfund.org/fundraisers/sandrasmith