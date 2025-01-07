An article on web portal MSN (the Microsoft Network) about the island’s quirkiest villages raises a few eyebrows.
While any positive story about the island which boosts its profile and attracts visitors would normally be welcomed, this article is somewhat baffling.
It purports to provide a ‘glimpse into the heart of Manx culture’ but, instead, it seems to take us on a tour of the world.
It is clear the author of the piece ‘16 Quirky Villages on the Isle of Man Worth Visiting’ certainly hasn’t visited the island.
The piece, illustrated by someone sitting on a rock admiring the Scottish scenery, starts: ‘The Isle of Man, nestled in the Irish Sea, holds a treasure trove of quirky villages that often slip under the tourist radar.
‘Beyond the famous TT races and Celtic crosses, these settlements showcase the island’s unique blend of Norse, Celtic, and British heritage through their architecture, customs, and local legends.’
So far, fair enough (except for the photo). But it looks like the article is largely written by AI.
Cregneash
The first village is Cregneash. This is not too bad other than showing the building at the Chasms rather than the picture postcard thatched cottages the village is famous for.
Laxey
Laxey is next. The information is fair enough and mentions Lady Isabella and its mining heritage. The Snaefell mines at Agneash is at least relevant but surely the Laxey Wheel is the way to go?
Port Soderick
The next is Port Soderick which is accompanied by a photo of some cliffs which maybe from Marine Drive but certainly not Port Soderick itself.
The article claims ghosthunters flock to the ‘deteriorating arcade’ but the arcade has since become the home of the excellent Heroes on the Water charity and was it famously haunted?
Bride
The next entry is just bizarre. It is about Bride but the picture is of some folk in traditional costumes, perhaps in eastern Europe on a mountainside. The author then talks of locals sharing tales of a giant warrior at the Bride’s Head pub – wherever that is.
Sulby
Sulby is next up with a photo of Ramsey – close but no cigar. Known for the Sulby Straight, the article says it is famous for having the ‘fastest TT bend’.
Glen Maye
Finally! The next entry is Glen Maye and it actually shows the village’s waterfall. Alas, it says the village’s ‘single pub serves as a community hub’. But the Waterfall Pub has been closed for several years.
Ballaugh
Ballaugh is up next and while it does look like the village it is clearly rather old as it still has a BP sign prominently displayed at the petrol station.
The blurb accompanying is largely okay. We can’t vouch for farmers still using ‘traditional meadow-making techniques’ but that might well be the case.
Kirk Michael
Next up is Kirk Michael accompanied by a photo of some random church in Scotland but it certainly isn’t in Kirk Michael. Apparently, all the locals flock to the village’s ‘big shop’ to stock up on kippers and queenies.
Ballasalla
For some reason the largely landlocked Ballasalla is illustrated with the wreck at Jurby beach. The two areas could not be much further away, but they are both in the Isle of Man at least.
Onchan
A photo of Douglas is up next for the Onchan entry although you can see Onchan head in the distance. Apparently, the stadium at Onchan Park is not famous for stockcar racing or the local football team but ‘village cricket’. All the cafes serve ‘spuds and herrin’ so the article says.
Port St Mary
Port St Mary looks oddly like the French city of Nice. The village is a beautiful place and does have a vibrant harbour but you will not find many Russian oligarch multi-million pound yachts moored up. There is also a ‘Maritime Museum’ – good luck finding it.
St John’s
St John’s has had some major development according to the picture in the article. It seems the article has mixed up our St John’s with one in Newfoundland, Canada.
Foxdale
The photo for Foxdale looks geographically accurate enough but is a lane in the middle of nowhere the best way to illustrate the village?
Andreas
Something has gone seriously wrong with the Andreas photo. It is of the famous Bombay Beach in California which is desert-like. Perhaps San Andreas Fault is nearby, who knows?
Crosby
In a final mix-up, fully landlocked Crosby is illustrated with a photo of Crosby beach in Merseyside.
Apparently, it is a steam railway hub but the steam train has not run through the village for decades. Also, wild wallabies run amok in the village apparently. While they have been seen at Archallagan there are dozens of better places further north to spot them.