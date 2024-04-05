The harbours division has launched a crackdown on derelict or unseaworthy boats.
No fewer than 15 have been removed this year from harbours around the island.
In Peel two vessels are currently being dismantled by JCK.
One of these, the Boy Ken, has been sitting rotting away in the harbour for the last few years, having been sold on and abandoned after being converted to a house boat.
It is now being broken up at the request of the harbours division. During its demolition it sunk and had to be refloated.
Venture Again, once a well-known trawler, is being dismantled by JCK at the same time as the Boy Ken at the request of the owner.
A Freedom of Information request has revealed that harbour dues totalling £2,373 and dating back to 2017-18 were owed in respect of the Boy Ken.
The vessel was arrested on August 31 last year and the boat then came under harbour’s ownership for disposal.
A government spokesman said: ‘Any operator wishing to dispose of a derelict or unseaworthy vessel must first apply to DEFA for an exemption, which in this instance JCK has done.
‘The operator is currently dismantling two vessels in Peel, the Boy Ken and Venture Again.
‘The dismantling of Boy Ken comes after a request from the Department of Infrastructure’s harbours division, following a tendering process, whilst the dismantling of Venture Again is being carried out by way of a contract between the owner and JCK. Both vessels are being dismantled simultaneously.
‘So far in 2024 15 derelict and unseaworthy vessels have been removed from Manx harbours as part of the DoI’s harbours programme.’
All costs associated with derelict vessels are charged back to the registered owner.
The FoI request about the Boy Ken was submitted by Peel campaigner Trevor Cowin.
He said: ‘I’m the only person who questions whether harbour dues are being paid on the wrecks lying in the harbour. I’m responsible for at least four getting removed.
‘Given the Boy Ken’s obvious deteriorating condition over many years, why wasn’t action taken soon rather than waiting for it to sink into the harbour?’
In its FoI response the DoI said: ‘All current costs and eventual disposal costs associated with the Boy Ken will be forwarded to the registered owner.
‘If the owner fails to pay, or denies ownership of the vessel, then the debt will be referred t the Attorney General’s office for prosecution under the Harbours Act 2010.’
Between 2015 and 2021 the harbours division disposed of 27 vessels of different types and sizes.
The DoI has previously said there has been no significant increase in the number of abandoned or neglected vessels.
Periodic reviews are carried out to assess whether such vessels can be removed using powers granted under the Harbours Act 2010.
Billy Caley, owner of the Venture Again, said it was sad to see her go.
He said: ‘She’s been around a few times and come to the end of her time. She’s grand boat but was becoming too expensive to maintain to keep to health and safety standards. She was built in 1958 and she’s a nice-looking boat.
‘She was due to go to Ramsey shipyard to be broken but when the Boy Ken came up we took the opportunity to do the two at the same time.
‘It is sad, especially as she’s been part of our history.’
It is expected that the two boats will be lifted out of the harbour this week.