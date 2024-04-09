A 53-year-old man from Liverpool has appeared at Douglas courthouse, via video link from the prison this morning, charged with manslaughter.
John Meadows, of Varney Crescent, is due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on May 28.
A neuropathologist report is awaited.
He was represented by advocate Paul Glover and is yet to enter a plea.
The case was due for mention only today.
No bail application was made.
Jill Hughes, 57, from Liverpool, died after an alleged assault outside the Palace Hotel and Casino on Central Promenade, Douglas.