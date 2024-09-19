The remaining members of the Northern Civic Amenity Site (NCAS) joint committee board say they need the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) to provide financial support to cover the running costs of the tip.
In a letter seen by the BBC Local Democracy Service, the joint committee board that runs the site says there’s been a ‘lack’ of solutions provided by the department.
It’s asking the government’s DOI for £67,000 - he amount that Bride Commissioners was paying before it pulled out of the site.
The letter says that without the funds from the Department of Infrastructure, the board will have to ‘exit the site’.
Bride contributed around 14% of the running cost of the NCAS – the full cost is £480,000.
The letter states the board can only continue if the current and future ‘shortfalls’ are covered by the department.
A civic amenity site, similar to a household waste recycling centre, is a facility where residents can dispose of and recycle household waste.
There are four such sites located on the Isle of Man - northern, southern, western and eastern.
The NCAS is run by a joint committee made up of representatives from the Commissioners while the facility as a whole is operated by Ramsey Commissioners.
The cost for the local authority is based on the ratable value of the area – which Bride was ‘unhappy’ with.
Following its withdrawal from the scheme, Bride put in place a number of waste management solutions for its residents, including a ‘man with a van’, whilst ID checks were introduced at the amenity site to ensure only those paying towards it were able to use it.
In the letter, it says Bride remains ‘determined’ to ‘ignore logic and respect’ for the rates system which pays for services.
A number of solutions have been drawn up by the NCAS board, the main one being that the DOI pays the £67,000 shortfall.
It also suggests ‘direct action’ be taken by the DOI to remove Bride’s business rate contributions or ceasing rent on skip movements to the local authority’s former contribution value.
Another option is to charge the DOI for staffing and weigh bridge station costs, specifically when items are due to be taken to Wright’s Pit North to ‘balance’ the contribution.
The letter also says the committee wants to work with the department not ‘against’ it.
It has also requested a response by Monday 7 October, in time for the rate setting process.
The Department of Infrastructure says it ‘committed in April to work with the Northern Civic Amenity Site Joint Committee and this remains the case. No further comment will be issued at this stage.;
The chair of the NCAS joint committee has declined an interview.
Bride Commissioners previously told the BBC Local Democracy Service that since they had not contributed financially or operationally to the site since 31 March this year, they have nothing to add.