Boat sinks beyond Douglas bay
Saturday 28th May 2022 6:44 pm
Share
(IOM Today )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A boat which caught fire in Manx waters has sunk.
There were no casualties in the incident.
The police were inundated with calls earlier today as people reported the fire to emergency services.
In an update posted online, the police said: ‘The persons on the boat reported as on fire have been recovered safely.
‘The vessel has now sunk and we would like to thank those members of the public that called in to report the boat on fire.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |