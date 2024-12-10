Police Scotland say that although no formal identification has taken place, the family of Ms Campbell have been informed.
The force launched a huge search to try and locate Ms Campbell after she went missing near the Solway Estuary in Annan on Monday evening.
They said the 74 year-old had gone for a walk near to Moss-Side Caravan Park in Cummertrees where she was staying at around 5pm and got into difficulty in the mud.
Extensive searches have taken place since Monday using local and national specialist police resources.
The local coastguard, Scottish Fire and Rescue service and the Scottish Ambulance Service were also assisting in the search.
Police confirmed on Tuesday evening that a body had been discovered earlier in the day.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: ‘Around 5.40pm on Tuesday, 10 December, 2024, the body of a woman was located in the Solway Estuary, Cummertrees, Annan.
‘Formal identification has still to take place. However, the family of Shona Campbell, 74, who was missing in the area have been informed.
‘The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.’