A huge search is underway in Scotland to try and find a woman, thought to be from the Isle of Man, who vanished after getting difficulty in the mud.
Officers are appealing for information to help trace Shona Campbell who went missing near Annan in the Solway Estuary on Monday evening.
Police Scotland said Ms Campbell, 74, had gone for a walk near to Moss-Side Caravan Park, Cummertrees, Annan at around 5pm and got into difficulty in the mud and is believed to have rang emergency services for assistance.
Ms Campbell, originally from Scotland but now thought to be living in Douglas, was wearing jeans, a brown wax jacket and wellington boots at the time she disappeared.
Extensive searches have been carried out using local and national specialist police resources, while the coastguard, Scottish Fire and Rescue service and the Scottish Ambulance Service and also aiding in the search.
Inspector Amy Ritchie said: ‘Every effort is being made to find Shona and her family are being supported by officers at this difficult time.
‘She was visiting the area and staying at West Moss-Side Caravan Park, Cummertrees.
‘From our enquiries so far, we know Shona left the caravan park to go for a walk before getting into difficulty and has not returned. Local officers and search advisors are being assisted by specialist resources.
‘I'm appealing to anyone who may have seen Shona, or who has any information on her whereabouts, to contact us.
‘Please think back, did you see Shona or someone matching her description in the area on Monday? Any information, no matter how small, may be the key to helping us find her.’
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference ‘2525 of Monday, 9 December, 2024’.