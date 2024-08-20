University College Isle of Man’s (UCM) will soon be taking bookings for its student training restaurant ‘Oastan’.
Bookings for October and November will open on Tuesday, August 27, and can be made by contacting UCM on 648215 or by emailing [email protected]
Oastan at the Homefield Road campus is the training environment for UCM’s catering, hospitality and food service students. It’s open for lunch service to the public on selected dates throughout the year to provide students with the hands-on experience which supports their course and future employment.
In October the first sittings are on the 10th and 11th, with more following on 17, 18 and 21.
In November the restaurant will be open on the 21st and 22nd.
Bookings open for Christmas lunch sittings in December on October 24 at a dedicated coffee morning event between 8.30am and 10.30am.
Bookings for the new year can be made from November 25.
The menus are designed by chef lecturer Robert Hunter, who has worked in restaurants around the world, including the Goring Hotel in London. Guests can enjoy a variety of dishes which all celebrate Manx produce.
As well as Mr Hunter, students are being supported by lecturer Irene Berry who has worked as a pastry chef for Jason Atherton at Pollen Street Social which is a Michelin starred restaurant in Mayfair, London.
Students working in front of house are ably assisted by Tracy Conway who has lectured at UCM since 1996 following a successful career working in hospitality and hotel management as well as in La Belle Epoch in Cheshire which was a Michelin starred restaurant at the time.
For information about all the dates available throughout the year and when booking will be available, please log on to www.ucm.ac.im/oastan