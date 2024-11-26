University College Isle of Man’s (UCM) hair and beauty salon, Synnova, is once again open.
The Dermalogica and Wella Centre of Excellence provides hairdressing, barbering and beauty therapy students realistic working experience, in which they have to complete a set list of treatments on fee paying clients in order to pass their assessments.
The treatments in Synnova are wide-ranging and include things like women’s haircuts and colours, men’s haircuts and beard trims, massages, facials, lash and brow treatments, manicures and waxing.
Treatments are low cost, covering only the price of the products and salon running costs.
For example a women’s cut is £10, a beard trim is £2.50 and a full body massage is £25.
Treatments are performed by trainees under the expert guidance of fully-qualified and highly experienced lecturing staff who have all themselves worked within salons.
Melanie Clague, head of the creative and leisure industries faculty at UCM, said: ‘We’re really grateful to members of the public who visit Synnova for a treatment, whether they come up once or are regular clients, they support our students in their training, ensuring they get the skills experience and qualifications to then go on to work in salons around the island.’
The salon is open weekdays during term time; with Beauty Therapy appointments available from next Monday, December 2 and hairdressing appointments available from Tuesday, December 3.
Synnova, which is located on the ground floor at the back of the main Homefield Road campus, is one of three real working environments open to the public at UCM.
Oastan is UCM’s training restaurant, and The Annie Gill is a café run by students with additional needs.