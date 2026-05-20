A 43-year-old has been fined £600 after punching a man near the Mitre pub in Ramsey.
Dylan Williamson admitted threatening behaviour and must also pay £125 prosecution costs.
The court heard that there had been a disagreement between two groups at the Mitre pub on April 11.
This culminated outside on West Quay, when Williamson punched a man, but he declined to make a complaint so no allegation of assault was made.
Williamson, of Athol Street, Port St Mary, was arrested back inside the pub and described as having glazed eyes, but suggested that he had also been punched.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood ordered payment of the fine and prosecution costs at a rate of £200 per month.