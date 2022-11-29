One of Douglas’ oldest pubs is to call last orders for the final time on Friday, December 2 because of ‘extremely difficult trading conditions’.
The Bowling Green pub on Derby Road, Douglas, will close its doors this weekend owner Okell’s Inns has confirmed.
Okell’s added all members of the Bowling Green team have been offered new roles across the organisation.
Managing director Steven Taylor said: ‘Despite our best efforts to keep all of our pubs running, the extremely difficult trading conditions we are experiencing, have forced us to make this difficult decision.
‘Built in 1873, the Bowling Green pub is steeped in history and has a loyal local following.
‘The closure is especially sad for us but, unfortunately, the pub has struggled for some time and the recent challenge of further excessive running costs and skills shortages in our industry have forced this decision.
‘With our Rosemount pub being in very close proximity, we hope that we can offer a warm welcome there to all of our Bowling Green customers.’
Bowling Green customers are invited to a closing party to be held at the pub this Friday.