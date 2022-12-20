The Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb will hold its annual Boxing Day event on Monday.
The event will take place at Conrhenny Wood, near Creg-ny-Baa.
Participants have one hour to navigate their way around the wood, visiting as many of the control flags marked on their orienteering map and pin-punching their competition scorecard before the finish.
The event starts at 10.30am and will finish at 11.30am, with a presentation for the winners of different categories shortly after.
Registration is between 9.30am and 10.20am with costs being £3 for adults and under-16s being £1.
You can also register as a family for a maximum of £6.
If the event has to be cancelled because of icy road conditions an announcement will be made on the local radio stations before 9am.
Participants can walk, jog or run and suitable footwear and clothing must be worn for weather and underfoot conditions. A compass to assist with navigation is optional.
Scorecards can be collected at the registration desk when paying the entry fee on the day (cash only).
Orienteering event maps with description of control flag locations will be given to participants just before the mass start.