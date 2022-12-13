Blow away the cobwebs and see in the New Year with a bracing dip – or two.
New Year’s Dips are set to take place at beaches around the island today.
Peel Dip is celebrating 40 years of the popular New Year tradition.
It started with just four dippers and now sees hundreds of people run down the beach and enter the water.
Registration opens at 10.30am at Peel Sailing Club – all dippers must be registered.
Fancy dress applicants must be outside Peel Sailing Club in time for judging at 11.45am.
Dippers will take to the water at midday.
They will each receive a medal for their efforts – as well as hot soup.
Proceeds from the event will go to MS Society Isle of Man, Peel Lifeboat and Hospice Isle of Man.
Dippers will take to the water from Queens Promenade at 10am.
The dip, sponsored by Canada Life International, raises money for Breast Cancer Now and Beach Buddies.
One of the organisers, Kim Makin, said: ‘The event started 10 years ago with a handful of people on the beach.
‘It has grown each year and now we have over 300 dippers and lots of spectators.
‘It’s such a fun and joyful event.’
Dippers should meet at the promenade pavilion for 9.30am. Sign up online, bring along your completed sign-up form, or if you can’t print it, forms will be available on the day.
Dippers will be allocated a wristband which must be worn at all times.
Ramsey New Year Chilly Dip will take place on the town’s South Beach, in front of the RNLI station, at 11am.
Participants should enter and exit the beach using the lifeboat slipway.
You can register online. Signing in and on the day registration is from 10am and a briefing will take place at 10.55am.
Hot drinks will be available in the boat hall afterwards. Dippers will receive a medal.
Proceeds from the Ramsey dip will be distributed equally between Ramsey RNLI and the Friends of Bunscoill Rhumsaa.
Matt Callister and his family will again hold a dip at Glen Wyllin, in Kirk Michael.
It takes place at 11.45am and will raise money for MS Society Isle of Man.
Castletown Dip, organised by Castletown Ale Drinkers Society, gets off to an early start, with dippers meeting at the outer harbour for 8am. There’s a plan B in the event of ‘rough winds’.
Meanwhile, this year’s southern dips – a series of four – is taking place in support of the Isle of Man Foodbank. Dippers are asked to donate food and there will be money collection buckets too.
The first southern dip is at Chapel Beach at 10am, followed by refreshments courtesy of The Albert Hotel.
Dippers then move to Port St Mary’s inner harbour for 10.45am before returning to The Albert.
The Gansey beach dip takes place at 11.30am, followed by refreshments courtesy of The Shore Hotel.
And finally, the Port Erin beach dip starts at 12.15pm, with refreshments courtesy of The Bay Hotel.
There will be cash prizes for the best fancy dress - any theme.
It’s the 22nd year of the Southern Dippers and organiser Lenny Conroy has taken part in them all.
Lenny told Island Life: ‘The years seem to fly by between dips but it is always a welcome day to bring in the New Year whilst happily supporting local charities.
‘We feel sure Isle of Man Foodbank will be suitably supported by our generous community.’
Limited edition T-shirts will be available on the day with every penny of sales going direct to the charity.
Laxey Dip, in aid of good causes, will see dippers enter the sea from the beach at midday.