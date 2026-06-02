Photographs taken by digital creator Frank Schuengel captured the Troy and Ocean’s Eleven actor stepping off a private aircraft at Ronaldsway Airport on Tuesday afternoon, with Pitt expected to be involved in his role as a producer on the project.
The aircraft is understood to have arrived from Marseille, France.
Eyewitnesses at the airport also reported seeing acclaimed director David Fincher, best known for films including Seven and Fight Club, both of which starred Pitt, among those arriving off the plane.
Production on the ‘Isle of Man’ film is backed by Amazon MGM Studios, Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin’s production company Free Association, as well as Plan B Entertainment, the company founded by Pitt.
Ciarán Hinds, May Calamawy and Ruaridh Mollica have also joined the cast of the film, which officially began production on the island on May 22.
The cast includes 21 Jump Street star Tatum and Eve Hewson, daughter of U2 frontman Bono, who is best known for her role in Bridge of Spies alongside Tom Hanks.
Isle of Man is being directed by Carolin, who also co-wrote the script and has previously worked with Tatum on projects including Dog, Logan Lucky and Magic Mike.
The film forms part of a wider package acquired by Amazon MGM Studios, which also includes a companion documentary series filmed during the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races.
Extensive safety protocols have been introduced for filming, developed in conjunction with stunt coordinators, medical teams and motorsport safety specialists.
These measures include on-track supervision, controlled filming environments and dedicated medical support throughout production.