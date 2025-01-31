Braddan Commissioners has announced that its rates will only increase by 1.7% ahead of the new financial year.
The rates will be set at 357 pence in the pound, which is a 6p increase on 2024/25 - but considerably less than the 94p (36.6%) increase seen last year.
The substantial rise last year was by far the largest rate increase of all the local authorities, and came after the new Braddan Roundhouse was £3.4 million over budget.
The Commissioners say that this year’s increase has been kept to a minimum despite challenges such as audit fees, the rate system software, HR fees, health and safety, insurance, tree management, pay increases, public lighting and highway services.
To add to this, the increase in costs of the refuse disposal charges at the Energy from Waste Plant, a new refuse contract, and the contribution towards the Eastern Civic Amenity Site has seen the need to increase the domestic refuse charge to £92 per year.
However, the Commissioners ‘remain committed’ to the weekly waste collection and the fortnightly kerbside recycling collection.
A spokesperson from the Commissioners said: ‘Despite challenges, the Commissioners felt that they had maintained their normal high levels of general performance which they intend to continue in future years.
‘The Roundhouse having now been open for 12 months has proven to be a great success and has exceeded income expectations in the sports hall, soft play and conference/meeting facility in the Rotunda.
‘Maintaining this upward trajectory is a target for next year.
‘The Commissioners also agree that the building has not yet reached its full potential and plans are being made to build on the solid foundation that has been laid.
‘They were delighted to see the fantastic services provided to children and families, most noticeably over the recent festive period where events were quickly sold out indicating a demand in the market.’