The chairman of Braddan Commissioners Andrew Jessopp has branded planning approval for more than 300 new homes as ‘disappointing’.
Its application (22/00675/B) also included outlined plans for a potential new two-form primary school.
The local authority believes that the field is one of the last parts of a green belt between Douglas and Braddan, while Mr Jessopp says there are some inconsistencies including a lack of awareness about flooding and odour management.
He said: ‘The commissioners still have a concern about drainage details, while I’m not sure the proper procedure has been followed regarding the sewage issue.’
Mr Jessopp also says he believes there will be traffic problems on Braddan Road, especially during the TT and Manx Grand Prix.